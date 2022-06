Video shows pickup truck slamming into, flipping SUV with kids inside in NJ

EMBED >More News Videos Police san an unlicensed driver was charged in the hit and run death of a teen on a dirt bike in Belleville, New Jersey.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Surveillance video captured a wild scene in New Jersey Saturday night after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into an SUV with two babies in the back, flipping that vehicle over.The six people inside the truck then fled the scene on foot as good Samaritans raced to help the trapped family.It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on 6th and Fulton streets in Elizabeth.First responders broke windows get the victims out."It was hard," said witness Brian Martinez, who was outside when it happened. "They had to break down the sunroof and then the back windows, because we didn't want any glass to get into the babies, that is a bit dangerous."The children were said to be in child safety seats in the back of the SUV.Martinez said he believed the children were OK.Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they've identified the driver of the pickup truckAt this point, it is unclear what charges have been or will be filed.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.