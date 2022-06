Police: Unlicensed driver facing charges in death of teen on dirt bike in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say an unlicensed driver is facing charges in the hit and run death of a 13-year-old on a dirt bike in New Jersey.The victim, Victor Alvez was struck at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue in Belleville last week.Investigators say Marilyn Quisepe-Falcon, 36, turned herself in. They believe she struck Alvez with a Ford Explorer and then took off.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.