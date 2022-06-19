Police: Unlicensed driver facing charges in death of teen on dirt bike in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say an unlicensed driver is facing charges in the hit and run death of a 13-year-old on a dirt bike in New Jersey.

The victim, Victor Alvez was struck at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue in Belleville last week.



Investigators say Marilyn Quisepe-Falcon, 36, turned herself in. They believe she struck Alvez with a Ford Explorer and then took off.

