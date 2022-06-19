Police: Unlicensed driver facing charges in death of teen on dirt bike in New Jersey

The victim, Victor Alvez was struck at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue in Belleville last week.
Investigators say Marilyn Quisepe-Falcon, 36, turned herself in. They believe she struck Alvez with a Ford Explorer and then took off.
