Former President Trump makes surprise campaign visit to Midtown construction site

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump made a surprise stop at a Midtown construction site Thursday morning ahead of his trial in Lower Manhattan.

President Trump shook hands with hundreds of workers chanting "USA, USA!" and "We Want Trump!"

Many of the Teamsters Union members wore red Trump hats along with their construction gear, and the former president signed many of them as he mingled for about 20 minutes at the site East 48th Street and Park Avenue.

Trump said construction workers have always been part of his base.

"I've built a lot of buildings with the teamsters. They like me a lot. It's an amazing show of affection," Trump said.

He complimented the construction workers on their progress.

"Look at that building," Trump said, gazing up at a Midtown skyscraper under construction. "We've built a lot of great buildings in this city with these people. They've given me great support."

Trump then headed to criminal court in Lower Manhattan for another day of testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

"David has been very nice. He's a nice guy," Trump said.

President Trump lamented that he would not be able to travel to Washington, where the Supreme Court was hearing arguments over whether he should be immune from prosecution for actions he took during his time as president.

"We have a big case today. This judge isn't allowing me to go. We have a big case today in the Supreme Court on presidential immunity. The president has to have immunity. If you don't have immunity, you just have a ceremonial president," he said.

Trump was then drowned out by chants of "USA, USA, USA," ignoring further questions as he walked back to the crowd.

Later, he returned to reporters, using a microphone to speak over the chants.

Trump said crowds like the one Thursday morning make him believe he could win a historically Democratic state like New York.

"We are going to make a play for New York," Trump said. "We have a good chance of winning New York, in my opinion. We are going to give it a shot."

