Officer hurt when police cruiser crashes, overturns in Staten Island backyard

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Narrows Road North and Clifton Avenue in the Grasmere section.
It appears the officer, who patrols the nearby Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, was attempting to make a traffic stop when the cruiser somehow crashed and overturned.
The MTA says the officer was involved in a collision in the intersection that sent the vehicle careening into the yard.
The officer was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with non life threatening injuries.
There were no traffic impacts on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as a result of the incident.
This is breaking news. More information will be added as it becomes available.
ALSO READ | Handyman David Bonola arrested in case of murdered Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip