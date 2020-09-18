Traffic

Exclusive: Video shows car slamming into home in Queens, occupants thrown from vehicle

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- A car exiting a highway in Queens flipped over and struck parked cars before ending up against the side of a home late Friday morning.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News show the car slamming into the home, and police say the driver fled the scene leaving two injured passengers behind.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. along the Grand Central Parkway in Jamaica Estates.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling eastbound and exited the Grand Central at a high rate of speed.

The driver apparently lost control, flipped over two parked cars in a driveway and landed against the house at 184-32 Grand Central Parkway.


Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving two young men -- ages 18 and 20 -- behind.

They were taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are listed in stable condition.

The driver is being sought.

No one inside the house was hurt.

