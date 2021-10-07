Overall crime up in NYC, but violent crime down in September: NYPD

The NYPD released the latest statistics on Wednesday for the month of September 2021.
The report claims murders are down 22% from this month last year in 2020.
Shootings are also down -- there were 136 in the city compared to 150 in September of last year. That's a 9% decrease.
Overall crime is up, but only slightly. It's 2.6% higher this year over last.
The NYPD believes the decrease in violent crime is due to precision policing by the department and a targeted effort to cut down on gun violence across the city.
ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of road trip with Gabby Petito
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip