Overall crime up in NYC, but violent crime down in September: NYPD

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Violent crime is down across New York City, but overall crime is up.The NYPD released the latest statistics on Wednesday for the month of September 2021.The report claims murders are down 22% from this month last year in 2020.Shootings are also down -- there were 136 in the city compared to 150 in September of last year. That's a 9% decrease.Overall crime is up, but only slightly. It's 2.6% higher this year over last.The NYPD believes the decrease in violent crime is due to precision policing by the department and a targeted effort to cut down on gun violence across the city.----------