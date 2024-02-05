3 migrants arrested in citywide crime spree, NYPD says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Three migrants were arrested in the Bronx early Monday in a citywide crime spree that included stealing women's phones off the street.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspected safe house and made the arrests.

They are expected to be charged with multiple robberies and grand larcenies and more are being sought.

The suspects are all believed to be from Venezuela.

The men were linked to a pattern of at least 62 incidents of women having their pocketbooks and phones snatched.

Detectives believe the suspects were snatching the phones to access the Apple Pay feature, and using credit cards linked to the phones to buy items.

"Most migrants come to NYC in search of a better life. Sadly, some come to commit crime," NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said on social media. "While the rest of NYC was sleeping, @NYCMayor @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDDetectives joined @NYPDnews investigators & specialized teams as we carried out a search warrant - booming a door and making arrests. Today we made tremendous progress in the largest robbery pattern plaguing our city. Our message is simple - commit a crime in our city and we will find you and bring you to justice!

"172-thousand migrants, asylum seekers, who are here overwhelmingly, many of here just want the same things all of our families want. For those who think they can come to our country, break our laws, assault our cops, that was not only an assault on an individual. That was an assault on our public safety," Mayor Adams said.

"Their behavior is horrible. They need to deport them," a resident said.

Maria Ortiz says she's been living on the block for nine years.

Lately, she says mopeds are everywhere and crime has gotten worse.

"I'm ready to move out," she said. "Yeah. I'm out of here."

The news comes as criticism grows against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after just one of several migrants believed to have attacked two police officers in Times Square was put behind bars. Four others were released without bail.

