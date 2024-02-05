Calls for NYC to resume cooperation with ICE after attack on NYPD officers by group in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There are calls for New York City to resume cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This comes as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faces criticism for his handling of the beating of two NYPD officers in Times Square, allegedly at the hands of migrants.

Some lawmakers argue the attack on the two NYPD officers is just the latest example of why there needs to be a working relationship between federal immigration officials and the city.

The relationship between ICE and New York City has been limited since 2014, when then-Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a law that limited the cooperation.

Authorities say 14 people were involved in the attack and of the six charged, only one was given bail and the DA's office declined to charge one of the men.

Only adding to the criticism, the four men are believed to have boarded a bus to a border town in California after they were charged and released without bail.

Manhattan DA Bragg has received a lot of criticism for this, but he defended his office's decision, saying they make decisions based on the evidence they have in front of them at the time, and that this isn't the end.

But New York Attorney General Latisha James, Governor Kathy Hochul, and the NYPD say bail should have been set for such a blatant and ruthless crime.

"This was a bail eligible offense. And why bail wasn't asked for we don't have an answer for that. But the judge also had an opportunity here to step in," said John Chell, Chief of Patrol, NYPD.

Bragg say his office is working hand in hand with the NYPD, and Tuesday Bragg will present evidence to a grand jury.

"I think that we have to really highlight that these are isolated incidents," said Robert Agyemang, Vice President of the New York Immigration Coalition. "It feeds into kind of the belief system that these people are coming and they're messing up things when it's not really the case."

According to data from the mayor's office, there were fewer migrants in the city's care since last week.

On January 7, 2024, the city reported 69,000 migrants in their care, as opposed to 67,500 on January 23. Meaning that migrants are leaving the city's care faster than they are coming in.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

