MTA Heroes: Eagle-eyed transit workers help police solve crimes

MTA Heroes: Eagle-eyed transit workers help police solve crimes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are the team that helps police solve crimes underground.

The MTA is recognizing the Video Retrieval Unit from New York City Transit's security department.

Each member of the group has an eagle-eye talent at reviewing surveillance footage from subway stations when police need help.

Their work recently helped officers quickly arrest a suspect in a case in the Bronx.



The employees that reviewed the footage of the incident and identified the suspect are: Special Inspector Derek Brown, SI Joseph Misiti, and Unit Lead David Lang.

The other members of the Unit are Terry Blessings, Radoika Marrero-Cabral, Alejandro Escobar, Joseph Kerins, Dan Low, Jason Thom, Joseph Salzone, and Chantharath Xumphonphakdy.

