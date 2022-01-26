MTA Heroes: Eagle-eyed transit workers help police solve crimes

The MTA is recognizing the Video Retrieval Unit from New York City Transit's security department.
Each member of the group has an eagle-eye talent at reviewing surveillance footage from subway stations when police need help.
Their work recently helped officers quickly arrest a suspect in a case in the Bronx.
The employees that reviewed the footage of the incident and identified the suspect are: Special Inspector Derek Brown, SI Joseph Misiti, and Unit Lead David Lang.
The other members of the Unit are Terry Blessings, Radoika Marrero-Cabral, Alejandro Escobar, Joseph Kerins, Dan Low, Jason Thom, Joseph Salzone, and Chantharath Xumphonphakdy.
