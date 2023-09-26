Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Queens: police

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle in Queens Tuesday.

The FDNY responded to the incident at an intersection on 71st Street, just before 3 p.m. and transported the woman to a local hospital.

The crossing guard is expected to survive, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

It was not made immediately clear whether or not the driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

