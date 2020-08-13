Cuba Gooding Jr. in New York City court for pretrial motions in sex abuse case

NEW YORK -- Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr., appeared in court -- in person -- in Lower Manhattan Thursday for pretrial motions in his sex abuse case, expected to start next month.

Gooding did not comment on the case.

The 52-year-old had had his temperature taken before entering the 13th floor courtroom, per new court coronavirus protocols. The courtroom was outfitted with Plexiglas and other measures.

The actor's lawyer, Mark Heller, predicted that when the case goes to trial next month, it will be quickly dismissed.

"This case is going to tried in one day," he said. "There is a video of exactly what took place, and we believe the video unequivocally will show that Cuba committed absolutely no crime. And we expect this case to dismissed in one day."

Two of women who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse, forcible kissing and touching are expected to testify in the trial.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sexual abuse.

He faces up to a year in prison.

Prosecutors have said they heard from more than a dozen women who could testify that the "Jerry Maguire" actor was also inappropriate with them in similar settings - bars, hotels and restaurants - as far back as 2001.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycelebrity arrestcelebrityu.s. & worldgropingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
Man arrested in death of teen who was stabbed, set on fire
COVID-19 Updates: Fauci says temperature checks are unreliable
Bleeding man high on drugs attacks woman in front of kids: Police
3 US cities could be next COVID-19 hotspots, researchers warn
NYC public schools will have nurses, but no delayed reopening, mayor says
Man who exposed himself to LI sisters also grabbed 1
Show More
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
Broadway cleaners determined to stay afloat amid COVID pandemic
NJ school district reverses hybrid plan, will start fully remote
More TOP STORIES News