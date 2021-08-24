Some CUNY workers protest ahead of students' return on Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10964374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Richards is stepping down "effective immediately" amid resurfaced controversial remarks.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- CUNY Schools reopen on Wednesday to students, but the union that represents workers is concerned due to the COVID pandemic.Faculty and staff held a demonstration in Midtown outside the CUNY offices on Tuesday insisting that many of their colleagues are not ready for in-person learning. They also said that CUNY wasn't doing enough to protect them from COVID-19.They say while the university has addressed some of their concerns, some buildings do not have adequate ventilation or classrooms that are big enough for proper social distancing.The group made a list of demands including allowing apprehensive faculty and staff to work from home, and even go back to in-person learning if the faculty members insist on it.Students are set to return to campus on Wednesday and the university gave them 44 days to become fully vaccinated.CUNY wants to return to pre-pandemic learning and a pre-pandemic learning environment.Those demonstrating want the ability to remain off-campus until the vaccine mandate kicks in."A lot of our faculty and staff are perfectly comfortable, they've been fully vaccinated, they're fine with going back in," said James Davis, Professional Staff Congress. "But many people have concerns that are very well-founded. I think we all thought in June that things were trending in the right direction, and it's terrible to say, just a couple of months in, that people are very concerned about the delta variant, they know how quickly it incubates, how quickly it spreads, so additional precautions are not unreasonable, it's not paranoia, it's a real fear."CUNY released a statement on Tuesday saying, "For more than a year the university has been preparing to welcome students back to a more in-person fall...We expect these precautions will have a reassuring effect on our students, many of whom reside in communities that were impacted the most by the health and economic crisis.