Rally held in New York City calling on lawmakers to make CUNY schools tuition-free

Demonstrators marched from Queens to Long Island on Saturday, demanding the passage of the 'New Deal for CUNY' bill.
The measure, introduced in the state legislature last spring, would increase funding for the university system, so that students wouldn't have to pay tuition.
ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sade goes one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden during first holiday season as First Lady
Protesters argue a lack of funding for CUNY schools is passing the financial burden onto students.
"We are looking to reverse years, indeed decades, of disinvestment in our public university systems," New York Senator John Liu said.
CUNY would need an additional $313 million toward its budget in order to offer tuition-free admission.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip