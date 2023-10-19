7 On Your Side: Digital hygiene tips to keep your money and identity safe

Nina Pineda has your cybersecurity tips so you can avoid being scammed.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and it's the 20th anniversary of this campaign to make everyone smarter about what you're seeing on all your devices.

A lot has changed in two decades, for instance, we all carry around our computers in our hands.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some of the latest ways criminals are trying to worm their way into our wallets and what we can do about it.

These days it seems like no one can even look at their phones without seeing a scam.

The scam du jour is a scary text that appeared on Nina Pineda's work cell phone.

It was addressed to her Chase bank password, letter for letter, the name, the number, and the symbol.

"Which shame on me, not too hard to guess since it's my bestie's name, my puppy Roxy, the year, and a popular symbol," Pineda said.

Next, this scam looks like Amazon.

This text is making the rounds complete with numerous scam dead giveaways.

"Oh no, my Amazon account is suspended due to unusual activity," Pineda said. "Someone from Estonia, trying to log on. Then, a grammatical error, our system locked your Amazon account. Look closely at the URL, Amazon is spelled wrong and so is secure. It reads sercure."

To keep yourself and your information safe, follow three golden rules:

- Make a strong password

- Enable multi-factor authorization

- Recognize phishing

