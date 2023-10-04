Last year, the Federal Trade Commission said $367 million was lost in job opportunity scams. That's a median loss of $2,000.

7 On Your Side: Dream job or scam? How to spot employment red flags

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're looking for work and you're looking for offers online, pump the brakes.

Job scams are on the rise, last year up 76% year to year.

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission said $367 million was lost in job opportunity scams. That's a median loss of $2,000.

So how can you get a job and not lose money? Here are some job scam red flags:

- Promises about the position that seems too good to be true.

- The guaranteed salary is more than expected.

- They say you can work from home.

- They ask for money for supplies, phones, or computers.

- The job asks you to pay for certification or classes

Lastly, we've seen plenty of stories where fake employers will try to hire you as a secret shopper. They'll pay you with what looks like a real check. It's fake. What happens is you cash the check and send the scammers the money. You can kiss that money goodbye.

If you think you've been pitched a fake job or got scammed, the best thing to do is report it to the FTC.

