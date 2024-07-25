MTA bus crashes into Burger King in Brooklyn after driver suffers medical episode

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus crashed into a Burger King in Brooklyn after its driver suffered a medical episode while on duty early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows the crash that happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of Fort Hamilton Parkway and Dahill Road.

Police say the 60-year-old driver lost control of the bus, which swerved across the median and smashed into the side of the Burger King.

The driver, who reportedly has an medical condition, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

Two women, ages 23 and 60, were also on the bus at the time and were not injured during the crash. Officers say one of the passengers jumped in to help the driver.

"The bus started speeding up quick. You have to think quick on your feet, and before I knew, we were in Burger King," one passenger said.

The MTA bus has since been pulled out of the Burger King.

The Burger King was closed at the time of the accident.

