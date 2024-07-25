Police officer injured in shooting in Rahway, New Jersey

RAHWAY, N.J. (WABC) -- A police officer was shot in Rahway, New Jersey Wednesday night, according to witnesses.

The shooting took place near Broad Street and West Hazelwood Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

The officer was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association.

The association said the officer was shot three times and is expected to recover.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

