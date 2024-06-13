Police investigate shots fired at hotel, banquet hall in Woodbridge, NJ

WOODBRIDGE (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a complex that houses a hotel and banquet hall in the Fords section of Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Gunfire was reported on Kings Georges Post Road around midnight.

The complex houses the Raritan Hotel and the Royal Albert's Palace Banquet Hall.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Multiple police agencies are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

