Bicyclist who hit pedestrian in Central Park dies from injuries

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bicyclist who crashed into a pedestrian in Central Park earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Authorities say 43-year-old Charles Cheeseboro was riding an e-bike at East Drive and 74th Street Monday afternoon when he hit a 77-year-old man in the crosswalk.
The pedestrian was not seriously hurt.
There is a traffic light at the location, but it is not clear who had the right of way.
Officials say there has been an alarming rise in accidents involving bicyclists and pedestrians in New York City.
So far this year, police say there have been 169 pedestrians injured by cyclists -- up 14% from last year. There have been two fatalities.
