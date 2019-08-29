Bicyclist who hit pedestrian in Central Park dies from injuries

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bicyclist who crashed into a pedestrian in Central Park earlier this week has died from his injuries.

Authorities say 43-year-old Charles Cheeseboro was riding an e-bike at East Drive and 74th Street Monday afternoon when he hit a 77-year-old man in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was not seriously hurt.

There is a traffic light at the location, but it is not clear who had the right of way.

Officials say there has been an alarming rise in accidents involving bicyclists and pedestrians in New York City.

So far this year, police say there have been 169 pedestrians injured by cyclists -- up 14% from last year. There have been two fatalities.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citycentral parkbicycle crashaccidentcentral park
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in Queens
Hurricane heads for Florida, expected to grow to Cat 4 storm
Father arrested after boy, 5, found wandering street alone in Bronx
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Man and woman sought in Bronx stabbing; man critically hurt
Show More
2 pedestrians fatally struck on New York City highways
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
FBI: $20K reward for couple who escaped guards
Fight over bicycle on subway led to slashing in Bronx
AccuWeather: Sunny, less humid
More TOP STORIES News