Must-see video shows Dallas residents on horses galloping down the roads

An expert with the University of Houston expects gas for most Texans to cost between $4.50 and $5 a gallon for most of the summer.

DALLAS, Texas -- People in Dallas are going old school when it comes to avoiding the recent high gas prices.Video obtained by ABC13 shows several residents riding on horses across the city.You can see they all made a pit stop at a local gas station.Closer to Houston, in Harris County, people took an illegal approach at avoiding paying for gas.Deputies are working to identify thieves who stole more than $8,000 worth of diesel fuel from a Spring gas station. Investigators said surveillance video shows the suspects unlock a gas pump and steal 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel.