Dashcam captures crash through red light in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Dashcam video captured a two-car crash in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Avenue Z and Ocean Parkway in the Gravesend section.

A Hyundai Sonata plowed through a red light and struck an Infiniti SUV that wound up hitting a pole.

The Sonata's driver is listed in critical condition while the 31-year-old driver of the SUV declined medical attention.

The crash is under investigation.

Related topics:
gravesendbrooklynnew york citycar crashdashcam videocaught on camera
