Dashcam captures crash through red light in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Dashcam video captured a two-car crash in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Avenue Z and Ocean Parkway in the Gravesend section.
A Hyundai Sonata plowed through a red light and struck an Infiniti SUV that wound up hitting a pole.
The Sonata's driver is listed in critical condition while the 31-year-old driver of the SUV declined medical attention.
The crash is under investigation.
