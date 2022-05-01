Man stabbed to death during fight at Dave & Buster's in Times Square

Two men got into some kind of a dispute inside the Dave & Buster's on 42nd Street around 10:45 p.m., police said.
That's when one man pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed a 39-year-old man in the chest.
EMS responded and took the man to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene but was caught by officers that were on patrol nearby.
He was taken into custody and charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
