Man stabbed to death during fight at Dave & Buster's in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed to death inside popular Dave & Buster's in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death after a fight broke out inside a Dave & Buster's in Times Square Saturday night.

Two men got into some kind of a dispute inside the Dave & Buster's on 42nd Street around 10:45 p.m., police said.

That's when one man pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed a 39-year-old man in the chest.

ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.



EMS responded and took the man to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene but was caught by officers that were on patrol nearby.

He was taken into custody and charges are pending.



The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squaremanhattannew york citystabbingpolice
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Food delivery worker shot to death while on scooter in Queens
Some evacuated from Mariupol; House Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
Several firefighters injured in restaurant fire in NYC
Fight at NJ mall food court causes panic, evacuation
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Man crushed to death between two parked cars in Brooklyn
Show More
Bronx armed robbery leads police on chase in Manhattan
Mayor Adams meets with NYPD commanders, discuss crime crackdown
Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in New Jersey
Efforts to help Ukrainians adjust to a new normal
Man wanted for raping woman in Fort Greene
More TOP STORIES News