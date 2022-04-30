'Physical altercation' causes large police presence at Garden State Plaza

ParamusALERT: Paramus units responded to a physical altercation at the Garden State Plaza. There was no shooting. The subjects have now left the area, and Paramus Police and Detectives are investigating. There is no hazard. — Paramus Police (@Paramuspolice) April 30, 2022

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a physical altercation caused a large police presence at Garden State Plaza.Paramus Police say that there was no shooting and that the subjects have left the area.There is no threat to the public.Paramus Police and detectives are currently investigating.----------