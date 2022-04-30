'Physical altercation' causes large police presence at Garden State Plaza

By Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a physical altercation caused a large police presence at Garden State Plaza.

Paramus Police say that there was no shooting and that the subjects have left the area.



There is no threat to the public.



Paramus Police and detectives are currently investigating.

EMBED More News Videos

----------
Related topics:
paramusbergen countycrimefightmall
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
