Maintenance worker burned in explosion, fire at White Castle in New Jersey

It happened just after 11 a.m. at the restaurant location on Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth.
An employee tells Eyewitness News that the maintenance worker was plugging something in when there was an explosion and his back was burned.
There was thick smoke inside the restaurant, and four customers and employees made their way outside.
The injured worker rushed to the hospital, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the two-alarm blaze.
No other injuries were reported.
