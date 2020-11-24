$20K reward offered in connection to Davell Gardner fatal shooting in Brooklyn

On Monday, police increased the reward connected to shooting death of Davell Gardner Jr. to $20,000.
The 1-year-old boy was struck by a bullet when shots rang out on July 12, during a cookout near the Raymond Bush Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say two gunman dressed in black walked up and fired several bullets before fleeing.
There were no words exchanged or dispute before the shots were fired, according to investigators.
In September, the boy's father released an emotional plea to for the gun violence to end.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
