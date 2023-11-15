A landlord is charged with killing his two tenants and girlfriend in St. Albans, Queens.

Landlord charged with murder in stabbings of 2 tenants, girlfriend in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A 54-year-old landlord is now facing charges in the fatal stabbings of his girlfriend and two of his tenants inside a home in Queens.

David Daniel is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say the victims, two women, ages 51 and 55, and a 57-year-old man, were found inside the home on Milburn Street at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene of apparent stab wounds.

The killings of the tenants appear to stem from a rent dispute that dates back to the coronavirus pandemic, although some rent appears to have been paid during that time.

Police found the two tenants in a basement bedroom and the suspect's girlfriend in a bedroom upstairs.

The landlord then turned himself into the 113th precinct.

"Earlier this morning, a 54-year-old man walked into the 113th precinct, stating to uniformed police officers that he was having issues with his tenants, the officer inquired further, and the male stated further that he did something bad," NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams said on Tuesday.

Police say his statements were captured on body camera and were devoid of emotion. Daniel was charged with the crimes early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said only adults were in the home and there were not any children. The single-family home has a finished basement and authorities said it appeared to be well-kept.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the landlord and tenants were courteous but often kept to themselves.

The identity of the victims have not yet been released.

