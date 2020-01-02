Sports

David Stern, former NBA Commissioner, dies at 77

NEW YORK -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on New Year's Day after suffering from a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago, the National Basketball Association announced. He was 77.

The league's statement said Stern died with his wife and family by his bedside.



"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a written statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Diann Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming the organization's fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. In 2014 Stern stepped down from his post, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnbaobituarybasketball
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News