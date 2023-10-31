Beloved library employee killed in hit-and-run crash in Norwalk; driver arrested

A community in Norwalk, Connecticut is mourning the loss of longtime library employee Dawn Kravarik who was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Marcus Solis has the story.

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A community in Connecticut is mourning the loss of a longtime library employee who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Dawn Kravarik, 58, was a dedicated Norwalk Public Library employee for more than half her life and worked in the accounting department for 36 years before her death this weekend.

"She was a wonderful person, a very caring, very warm...she was the heart and soul of this library," library employee Cindy Lahey said.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday on Bayne Street and East Rocks Road.

Police said Kravarik was riding on a motorcycle with her husband when they were rear-ended and the driver of the car kept going.

Both victims were thrown from the bike and rushed to the hospital. Kravarik died of her injuries.

Kravarik was an avid motorcyclist.

"She loved motorcycles, I think the whole family, her mom, her husband, they both loved motorcycles, it was definitely a passion," said the library's Executive Director Sherelle Harris.

Her husband, Mark Kravarik, who also works for the library has since been released after being treated for facial injuries.

The suspect's vehicle was located in Wilton and the driver has since been taken into custody.

The investigation and ongoing.

"Everyone loved her, the loss is definitely felt," Harris said.

WATCH | How cold and snowy will it be this winter? Get the NYC-area long-range forecast | Weather or Not

Will New York City actually get more than a couple of inches of snow this winter? We have the latest thinking from AccuWeather.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.