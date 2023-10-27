Whether you like it or not, winter is coming. But the big question is, will we actually HAVE a traditional winter, unlike last year's record-breaking warmth and lack of snow?

How cold and snowy will it be this winter? Get the NYC-area long-range forecast | Weather or Not

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Whether you like it or not, winter is coming. But the big question is, will we actually HAVE a traditional winter in 2023-24, unlike last year's record-breaking warmth and lack of snow?

For some well-informed guidance on what might be coming, Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg turns to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok, who breaks down what to expect.

Pastelok tells us he is anticipating a lot more snow than last year, though admittedly, it's a low bar when we only got 2.3 inches in Central Park last winter. (He has an actual accumulation range in mind.) He is also not anticipating a stubborn Southeastern high-pressure ridge keeping our area unusually warm, but he does see other sources of warmth that could keep the worst of Old Man Winter at bay - for a time.

Indeed, this could be a tale of two winters - and a shift midway could have implications for just how much cold and snow we actually get. And there's a good chance that this winter, we'll see more storms marching up from the South, but will those storms hit when we have cold air available?

