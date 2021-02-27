Bill de Blasio attends rally in support of Asian-American community

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to attend a rally in Lower Manhattan Saturday in support of the Asian-American community targeted in random acts of violence in New York City and across the country.

The latest reported incident took place Thursday night in Chinatown when a 36-year-old Asian-American man was stabbed with an eight-inch kitchen knife on Worth Street.

That unprovoked attack like others before it are prompting fears among a frightened community to venture outside alone.

RELATED: Man arrested, accused of shoving woman to ground outside Queens bakery
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Queens arrested a man, accused of assaulting an Asian woman waiting in line outside a bakery Tuesday afternoon.



On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials spoke out about the city's renewed effort to confront hate crimes against Asians.

"Every community suffered, but there's been a particular pain, a particular horrible challenge, faced by the Asian American community," de Blasio said. "Because on top of all the suffering from the coronavirus itself, on top of losing loved ones losing businesses, people have had to confront horrible discrimination and hatred."

The Asian Hate Crime Task Force is focusing on the entire city, but they will pay particular attention to the subways after a rash of incidents in the transit system.
MORE NEWS: What's in the COVID relief bill as it heads to Senate?
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID relief bill heads to the Senate: What's in it for you?



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citylower manhattanhate crimeasian americanmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
Basketball star Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' on court
NJ house fire displaces 31 residents, Red Cross helping
Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him
Arrest warrant secured for MIT grad student in Yale killing
Show More
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing at illegal gambling den in NYC
3 dead in small plane crash in north Georgia
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
COVID Updates: Allegations of stolen vaccines, immunization of kids in TN
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to third son
More TOP STORIES News