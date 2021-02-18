Man arrested for allegedly shoving woman to ground outside Queens bakery

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens arrested a man, accused of assaulting an Asian woman waiting in line outside a bakery Tuesday afternoon.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison commended the 109th Precinct in a tweet, saying great investigative work and community assistance led to the arrest of 47-year-old Patrick Mateo.



It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, where authorities say the man got into a verbal altercation with the 52-year-old woman.

"Get the (expletive) out of my way," he allegedly said before pushing the victim.

She fell and hit her head against a newsstand box and was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.

Exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the assault:
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the violent attack outside a bakery in Queens.



The 52-year-old victim's son said she needed about 10 stitches to close the gash down her forehead after hitting it on the metal newspaper stand.

"She is still in shock, she's glad she's still alive," he said. "She's happy that she came out with a pretty gnarly injury but not enough to the point where it's disabling her."

Witnesses said the suspect was cursing at the victim moments before he unloaded onto her.

"The guy just peeped out of the coffee shop and he goes 'I'll eff you up!'" witness Derrick Chan said. "And then all of a sudden he comes out and tosses like a box of spoons at her. And then just does a football sack and pushed her to the ground."

ALSO READ | Asian seniors assaulted in unprovoked subway attacks
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview, CeFaan Kim talks to a woman who believes she was the victim of a violent hate crime after a random, unprovoked attack on a subway train left her bloodied and beaten.



Charges against Mateo are pending.

Some celebrities have taken up the cause, led by actress Olivia Munn.


Munn has been speaking out about an increase in crimes against Asian Americans across the country during the pandemic. Last week, she said in an Instagram post that she's found herself "at a loss for words at the rise of Anti-Asian hate crimes," which "have spiked since Covid and continue to increase."

"Hate crimes against Asians Americans have become so bad that in just the past week a 91-year-old Asian American was attacked from behind as he walked down the street in Oakland, an 84-year-old Thai American was murdered in San Francisco, a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman was assaulted in San Jose and a Filipino American man was slashed in the face in Manhattan," Munn said in the post.

Awkwafina and Gemma Chan have also posted about the incident.

The victim's son said although she was in pain and in shock, that didn't stop her from running errands on Wednesday.

"Nothing is stopping that woman," he said. "I can try. I asked her to stay home. She's not stopping. There's no one that can stop her, I can't stop her."

The attack is the latest incident in a disturbing trend happening nationwide. In recent weeks, there has been an alarming spike in vulnerable Asian Americans becoming victims of unprovoked assaults.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the 71-year-old Asian woman who was slugged in the face while sitting on a moving E train in Midtown. Just hours earlier, a 68-year-old Asian woman was punched in the back of her head on an A train platform in Harlem.

According to the NYPD, there were 29 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in 2020. They say 24 of those hate crimes were instances of COVID xenophobia.

The three attacks on Tuesday are not currently being investigated as hate crimes.

ALSO READ | Heating company replaces elderly man's boiler for free in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on a heating company that stepped up when they found out an elderly man was living without heat for more than a week.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensflushingarrestassaultasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SNOW STREAM LIVE: Winter storm arrives
Snow falling across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
'Making up for lost time': Mother Nature blanketing NJ with snow
Share snow photos and videos here!
Lawmakers facing off with GameStop saga's key players
Arrest made in deadly Staten Island hit-and-run
Newborn found dead in Brooklyn dumpster, woman arrested
Show More
NYC blames snow for 2 vaccine site closures; Cuomo defends nursing home decision
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by driver in Brooklyn
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
COVID Vaccine Updates: US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic
Swastika, hateful graffiti sprayed on NYU building
More TOP STORIES News