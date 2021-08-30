Large Fin whale found dead on the shore in Ocean County

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center responded to reports of large whale in the surf in Barnegat Light on Sunday.
They say a technician arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. and identified the dead whale as a 54-foot male Fin whale.
An examination found that the whale had suffered significant injury consistent with a ship strike, as well as several large shark bites.
Fin whales are an endangered species, and are the second largest species of whale, with only the Blue whale being larger.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says they have responded to 33 Fin whales over the past 43 years.
They say the preferred method of burial for whales are on the beach due to the resources required to tow a whale carcass, as well as the navigational hazard for boats.
