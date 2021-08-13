Teen dies after lightning strike at Orchard Beach

13-year-old Carlos Ramos of the Bronx died at Jacobi Medical Center.
Six other people were hospitalized after the incident.
Lightning strikes are very rare, but what happened yesterday in the Bronx is a reminder they can happen.
The storm dumped heavy rain and brought thunder and lightning, forcing lifeguards to clear the beach.
But a group of seven people got caught in that storm.
In addition to Ramos, those struck were a 41-year-old man; a 33-year-old woman; a 14-year-old boy; two girls, ages 12 and 13; and a 5-year-old boy.
All were taken to the hospital. All are expected to survive.
Beach goers described the scary scene.
"One lightning came down, and next thing you know the cloud came above us and lightning just started falling everywhere all around us," said Ralph Gonzalez.
"You can't there's no rationalizing it. It's just Mother Nature, if you want to call it that."
The thunderstorms came with the intense heat that gripped at the Tri-State area on Thursday, heat which is expected to continue today.
Con Ed is urging customers in some sections of Queens as well as Staten Island to reduce their energy consumption in order to preserve the power grid.
The utility is cutting voltage by 5% in several neighborhoods, affecting about 85,000 people in Queens and 40,000 people in Staten Island.
