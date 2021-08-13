Weather

Teen dies after lightning strike at Orchard Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen remains in critical condition after lightning strike on beach

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenage boy has died after being struck by lightning during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm that rolled over Orchard Beach late Thursday afternoon.

13-year-old Carlos Ramos of the Bronx died at Jacobi Medical Center.

Six other people were hospitalized after the incident.

Lightning strikes are very rare, but what happened yesterday in the Bronx is a reminder they can happen.

The storm dumped heavy rain and brought thunder and lightning, forcing lifeguards to clear the beach.

But a group of seven people got caught in that storm.

In addition to Ramos, those struck were a 41-year-old man; a 33-year-old woman; a 14-year-old boy; two girls, ages 12 and 13; and a 5-year-old boy.

All were taken to the hospital. All are expected to survive.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from the scene shows the aftermath after several people were injured during a lightning strike.



Beach goers described the scary scene.

"One lightning came down, and next thing you know the cloud came above us and lightning just started falling everywhere all around us," said Ralph Gonzalez.

"You can't there's no rationalizing it. It's just Mother Nature, if you want to call it that."

The thunderstorms came with the intense heat that gripped at the Tri-State area on Thursday, heat which is expected to continue today.



Con Ed is urging customers in some sections of Queens as well as Staten Island to reduce their energy consumption in order to preserve the power grid.

The utility is cutting voltage by 5% in several neighborhoods, affecting about 85,000 people in Queens and 40,000 people in Staten Island.

ALSO READ | Kathy Hochul says mask mandates in NY schools are likely
EMBED More News Videos

The incoming New York governor stressed that she plans to work with school district officials as well as parents and teachers on the issue of mask requirements.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbronxnew york citybeacheslightningstorm
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
BMW driver dead after crash leads to shooting
Father, son arrested for using fake vaccine cards in Hawaii
3rd victim dies in pair of shootings possibly linked to NYC party
Lightning strike triggers kitchen explosion inside New Jersey home
Dad of missing 7-year-old never lost faith his son would be found
Murder hornets Washington: 1st live insect of 2021 in US spotted
Newark to require COVID vaccines for all city employees
Show More
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Fred on track to drench Florida as a Tropical Storm
AccuWeather Alert: Last day of dangerous heat
Resources for coping with another heat wave
COVID Updates: Supreme Court justice backs college's vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News