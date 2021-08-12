7 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10945550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- Seven people were taken to the hospital after reports of a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.The incident was reported at Orchard Beach just before 5:30 p.m.Police say a total of seven people were struck by lightning, including a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition.All seven people were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The other six victims are said to be stable.The ages and genders of the other victims are not yet known.Few other details were released.----------