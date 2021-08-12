7 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx

The incident was reported at Orchard Beach just before 5:30 p.m.
Police say a total of seven people were struck by lightning, including a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition.
All seven people were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The other six victims are said to be stable.
The ages and genders of the other victims are not yet known.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
