Politics

Kathy Hochul vows different tone amid transition of power in Albany

EMBED <>More Videos

Hochul vows different tone amid transition of power

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The transition of power is underway in Albany as Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul prepares to to assume the governorship of New York in 12 days.

And Hochul is vowing her administration will be different.

She addressed the public for the first time Wednesday about the Attorney General's explosive report on Governor Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual misconduct.

"No one that has been named as doing something unethical in the report will remain in my administration," she said. "I am going to stand right here, at the end of my term, whenever it ends. No one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment."

In Wednesday's address, Hochul also promised that she will "fight like hell" for New Yorkers and continue many of the popular policies of the Cuomo administration.

ALSO READ | Kathy Hochul says she's ready to lead New York
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on Kathy Hochul's first public remarks after Governor Cuomo's announcement that he would resign.



But she made clear her leadership style will be very different.

"Many people have supported the policies of the Cuomo administration. There is a strong legacy of accomplishment," she said. "Those policies will continue and be enhanced. But with respect to the particular environment and the reputation of the current administration, I think it is pretty clear, and it is no secret, that we have not been close and I have not been associated with that."

As if to underscore her point, Hochul was photographed carrying a bag into the Capitol emblazoned with three statements: Kindness is Cool. Intelligence is Irresistible. Integrity is Everything.



Regarding Cuomo, some are calling for impeachment proceedings against him to continue.

On Monday the Assembly Judiciary Committee is expected to decide whether it will move forward with impeachment - and Hochul says she will not advise the legislature on how to proceed.

The latest Marist poll shows Cuomo will leave office with a 38% approval rating.

Last summer, at the height of the pandemic, he had a 66% approval rating.

RELATED | Questions linger for Andrew Cuomo's future after governor resigns amid scandals
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan has the latest on what the future holds for Gov. Andrew Cuomo following his resignation



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citynassau countysuffolk countywestchester countyandrew cuomopoliticssexual harassmentkathy hochul
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe after frantic search
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Power outages hit Dominican Republic as Tropical Storm Fred weakens
Booster shots for immunocompromised: FDA authorization expected
'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Horses hold up traffic on highway in Brooklyn
Show More
'Jeopardy!' announces 2 new hosts for show, primetime special
Kathy Hochul's 1st remarks, Taliban gains ground, Senate OKs budget
Dad arrested after toddler mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn
NY varsity baseball coach charged with sex crimes
New York Cares fills 5K backpacks with school supplies
More TOP STORIES News