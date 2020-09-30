1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside car wash in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others hurt after a shooting outside a car wash.

Police say someone in a van opened fire in front of the car wash on West 16th street in Coney Island just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed.

Two other men were also shot.

They are in the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

