1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside car wash in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others hurt after a shooting outside a car wash.
Police say someone in a van opened fire in front of the car wash on West 16th street in Coney Island just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed.
Two other men were also shot.
They are in the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
