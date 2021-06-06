Investigation underway after 29-year-old shot in head, killed in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10751815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the park shows officers dragging people, also trying to push them with their bicycles.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Kips Bay.The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 330 East 26th Street.Officials say Akeem White was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------