Investigation underway after 29-year-old shot in head, killed in Manhattan

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 330 East 26th Street.
Officials say Akeem White was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
