Investigation underway after 29-year-old shot in head, killed in Manhattan

Investigation underway after 29-year-old killed in Kips Bay

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Kips Bay.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 330 East 26th Street.

Officials say Akeem White was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head.



He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Video from the park shows officers dragging people, also trying to push them with their bicycles.



