What the debt ceiling package means for student loans

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For Wendy Tilley and Kevin Coldwell, their approach on how they are repaying their student loans is different.

"I have continued to pay, even though the payments have stopped," said Tilley.

"It was paused, you didn't have to," Coldwell said.

With the debt ceiling package just days away from being signed into law, the move would mean federal student loan borrowers would have to start paying their student loans at the end of the summer.

The pause on the federal student loan payments went into effect during COVID and has been extended eight times.

Tilley and Coldwell both agree - it's time to pay up.

Daniel Messeca is a financial advisor at Craftwork Capital. He shared advice for those who may start the repayment process this summer.

"What I would do right away is start making phantom payments to yourself to introduce that loan payment into your budget as soon as you can," Messeca says.

He says that if you can't do it, there are steps you should take immediately.

"The first thing I'd do is call my servicer. There's a number of different repayment options available to people and you might not be in the one that's the best fit for you - a lot can change in three years," Messeca added.

A separate item of discussion by lawmakers is the student loan forgiveness program - all eyes are on the Supreme Court to see if the Biden Administration is allowed to move forward with the program.

