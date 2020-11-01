Deliveryman on bike fatally struck by hit and run driver

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a deliveryman on a bike on Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old victim was hit by a black Chevy SUV around 4:30 p.m. around 4:30 at the intersection of 97th Street and 2nd Avenue while making a delivery.

He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that fled the scene was discovered unoccupied at 97th Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenue a short time later. The vehicle was damaged, and the airbags were deployed.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

