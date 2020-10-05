Bicyclist struck by car during protest in New York City speaks out

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bike rally along 5th Avenue this weekend took a violent turn when a car accelerated and slammed into two protesters.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. Saturday on 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.

At least one witness claims the black SUV accelerated while approaching the bikers. That witness also claims that a passenger in the SUV shouted a racial slur before leaving the scene.

WATCH | Bystander video shows the incident unfold:


Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV appeared to accelerate and strike two bicyclists during a protest.


One of the victims is a teenager who was riding with her father at the time of the incident. Allison, who did not want to use her last name, spoke out about what happened on Monday.

"I looked back behind me and I could see the car coming right toward me, hit me and just kept going," Allison said.

The other rider who was thrown refused treatment, but Allison was taken to Bellevue Hospital and may have a fractured heel.

ALSO READ | Hundreds gather outside Trump Tower in Manhattan to support president's COVID-19 recovery

Her helmet was scratched and her bike frame was warped.

Just a month ago, another car drove into Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square. Inside that car were counter-protesters who said they were being threatened.

In Saturday's incident, an argument between the driver and protesters apparently preceded the actual impact.

RELATED | Car drives through Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square



An investigation is underway after a car appeared to drive through a group of protesters in Times Square in New York City on Thursday night.



Tom Ella is the managing editor for NYC Protest Coverage on Instagram. He is frustrated that police haven't made any arrests and that the peaceful protests are targeted.

"Where are any of our public officials to speak out against what is truly one of a repeated series of acts of domestic terror," Ella said.

And terrorized is exactly how Allison felt. While she is planning to press charges, she says she also won't be riding again. She no longer feels safe, even though she remains committed to the cause.

