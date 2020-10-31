Police identify pedestrians killed by out-of-control vehicle in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have identified the victims after an out-of-control vehicle struck and killed a young girl and woman in Queens.

They say 8-year-old Jashanty Cole and 54-year-old Yuniang Cong were fatally killed when a vehicle collided with them Friday.

"Two more innocent New Yorkers are dead because of a transportation system which puts speed ahead of safety, and a culture which celebrates driving big, fast, and powerful vehicles," Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris said. "This is what happens when Vision Zero is reduced to a slogan. This is what happens when off-road vehicles invade our city streets."

The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Range Rover traveling southbound on 164th Street lost control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.

Witnesses say the SUV slammed into a pole before hitting the woman and child.

"People were screaming, people were gathering, creating crowds around the body," witness Junior Rodriguez said.

Both of the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

ALSO READ | Macy's flagship, other stores board up windows ahead of possible election-related demonstrations

The victims were not related.

"It was tragic, blood everywhere on floor, you can imagine that being your child," witness Mohamed Trore said.

Police say the driver of the car, a 47-year-old woman, remained on the scene. Witnesses said she was clearly upset.

It is unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

No criminality is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.



ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sister of mother of 3 killed in alleged DWI crash calls for justice
EMBED More News Videos

The sister of Erika Bautista, the woman killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island last month, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about her family's painful struggle.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citypedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland
COVID Updates: Officials shut down massive warehouse party in NYC
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71
Show More
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Massive fire destroys automobile repair shop in Brooklyn
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
Gorilla-sized creature confronted by police in Halloween stunt
Early voting NY: New location to ease long lines
More TOP STORIES News