Deliveryman on e-bike killed when car slams into Queens outdoor dining area

It happened just before 8 p.m. in front of the Rosatoro Restaurant on 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard.
Police say 37-year-old Xing Long Lin, of Queens, was on his scooter waiting for a order when the 60-year-old driver of a Mercedes SUV lost control trying to pass two cars and plowed through the structure and into a tree.
People in the street ran to help.
Lin was found unconscious and unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 32-year-old female was also found in the roadway with injuries to both legs, suffered when she was struck with debris, and she is listed in stable condition.
Despite the tragic nature of the event, officials say it could have been much worse had the outdoor dining area been packed.
The manager of the eatery said it was too cold for outdoor dining, so the area was closed.
The woman driving the SUV was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Police believe speed may have played a role.
