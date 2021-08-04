coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut coronavirus update: Gov. Lamont concerned over delta variant outbreaks

Connecticut coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Governor Ned Lamont and acting Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford are expressing concern with recent COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated persons in Connecticut.

They pointed to several incidents that have happened in recent weeks, as well as members of the population still hesitant to get vaccinated.

Officials say a birthday party took place in June with about 50 attendees resulted in 16 confirmed cases in the subsequent week.

The birthday party started outdoors and then moved indoors, and experts said the unvaccinated attendees were four times as likely to test positive than those who were vaccinated, with a total of six cases among 33 fully or partially vaccinated attendees and 10 cases among 13 unvaccinated attendees.

Four cases were hospitalized as a result.

TOP NEWS | NYC announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.


A summer camp of about 50 campers and about 20 staff members experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in July, with 13 identified cases among campers.

All staff have been vaccinated, and no cases have been identified among staff.

The campers are 11 to 14 years of age, and their vaccination status is unknown.

Additionally, 28 Connecticut residents have been identified as COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak in Massachusetts, having traveled to Provincetown or having had contact with a case that traveled to Provincetown in July.

Officials said 93% of the cases were fully vaccinated. None of the cases required hospitalization.

The health department is taking the opportunity to remind Connecticut residents that social gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated should be outdoors, and indoor gatherings should include masks.

Unvaccinated children are susceptible to COVID-19 and should get vaccinated before school starts, if they are eligible.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals remain at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity.

RELATED | New Jersey Gov. Murphy rips vaccine protesters as 'ultimate knuckleheads'
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey Gov. Murphy sounded off against anti-vaxxers during a bill signing on Wednesday


They should consider avoiding large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccination remains the most important defense against illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. So-called "vaccine breakthrough" cases have occurred in Connecticut, but they remain rare.

Most hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut -- and around the country -- are in unvaccinated individuals.

Health officials strongly recommend that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated as soon as possible to help stop the ongoing spread of the delta variant.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID Updates: Full FDA approval for Pfizer vax could come in weeks
COVID Updates: Average number of cases exceeds last summer's peak
COVID Updates: Employers ratchet up pressure on unvaccinated
COVID Updates: 100,000 new cases of COVID in US in just 24 hours
TOP STORIES
2021 NY International Auto Show at Javits canceled due to COVID
Search for missing 13-year-old with autism
NYC to require proof of vaccine for indoor events, activities
Murphy rips vaccine protesters as "ultimate knuckleheads"
Cops searching for suspect after 91-year-old found dead in shed
China seals city as its worst COVID outbreak in a year grows
Mom gives birth in same hospital where husband died of COVID-19
Show More
NOAA updates Atlantic hurricane season forecast
2 dead in horrific crash between car and tractor trailer
Cuomo investigation: What we know and what's next
4 NY DAs request materials in possible Cuomo criminal probe
Another chance to win as Powerball expands to third night
More TOP STORIES News