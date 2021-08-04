New Jersey coronavirus update: Murphy rips vaccine protesters as "ultimate knuckleheads"

coronavirus new jersey

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy anti-vaccine protesters at his Union City bill signing on Wednesday calling them "the ultimate knuckleheads."

"You've lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads. And because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life," he said.

Murphy started by telling event attendees sitting in socially distant chairs on Summit Avenue that New Jersey has reached "an inflection point in our fight, not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the tremendous upheaval for thousands and thousands of New Jerseyans."

On Wednesday, New Jersey reported more than 1,100 new positive cases,13 deaths, 598 hospitalizations, 99 in intensive care. 90 went into the hospital.

The positivity rate is now over 5%.

Murphy made the remarks at an event to sign legislation that extends the state's eviction moratorium.

The legislation adds $500 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and $250 million for utility assistance.

The bill also extended eviction and foreclosure moratorium deadlines through the end of August.

After the event, Murphy said the state is looking at "things in the general neighborhood" of New York City's vaccine mandate for indoor events but apparently not that specific restriction.

"A lot of other options are the table for us," Murphy said.

