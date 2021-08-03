coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: Amid COVID case surge, calls grow for tougher rules

By Eyewitness News
Calls grow for tougher rules as cases surge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As COVID cases rise across the Tri-State region, so does the push to get more people vaccinated.

Now those shots are becoming a requirement in many places as local leaders work to stop the spread.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he wants vaccinated people to voluntarily mask up indoors, but some are calling for him to make it mandatory.

Eyewitness News was first to report Monday that de Blasio would not be issuing a new mask mandate.

The mayor says the focus should be on getting more people vaccinated, which is the best protection against the highly contagious delta variant.

Monday night he said the city's new $100 vaccine incentive has led to thousands of people taking advantage in recent days.

But some of the mayor's colleagues say that's not enough.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat and City Council Health Committee Chairman Mark Levine say the city should mandate masks for everyone to stop the spread.

They also say it's time for de Blasio to order businesses like bars and restaurants to force customers to show proof of vaccination, like a vaccine passport.



"I think that New Yorkers deserve to have the assurance that someone that's next to them in a confined area has vaccinated themselves or has tested negative," said Espaillat.

"We know these are high risk settings, so we're calling on the city both to protect these settings and to incentivize New Yorkers to get vaccinated," said Levine.

Health experts say that, yes, vaccinated people can potentially spread the delta variant, but 99% of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, making it so crucial for people to get the shot.

