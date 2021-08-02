coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: City to stop short of mask mandate, source says

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to strongly encourage vaccinated people wear masks more frequently at a press conference scheduled for Monday morning, but will stop short of a new mandate, a senior City Hall source tells Eyewitness News.

De Blasio is expected to recommend vaccinated people wear a mask in indoor settings where the vaccination status of other people is unknown, but will not issue an emergency health order to force people to do it.

That's despite the fact that COVID cases have ticked up slightly in the city, to an average positivity rate of roughly 2.29 percent. Hospitalizations remain low.



On Friday, the mayor told CNN he wants the focus to remain on increasing vaccinations. Now, city run sites are offering a $100 incentive for people to get their first shot.

"The main event is vaccination," de Blasio said. "Masks can be helpful. We're going to delineate to New Yorkers the best way to use masks. They don't change the basic reality. Vaccination does. So, what we want to make sure is that everything we do supports vaccination, focuses people on vaccination, doesn't distract from vaccination, or undermine vaccination."

The new recommendation comes after the CDC said the delta variant can spread even among vaccinated people, though among the small percentage of cases, symptoms tended to be mild. Almost all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.



In July, Los Angeles imposed a new indoor mask mandate even for vaccinated people. New York City's decision not to follow LA's move puts the nation's largest city in line with tri-state area governors.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all continue to encourage mask usage, but do not require it.

