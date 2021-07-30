coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: City offering $100 for first-time vaccinations starting today

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC offering $100 for first-time vaxxes starting today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today, New York City is adding a promise of payment to its list of incentives for those who still haven't gotten their first COVID vaccination.

The question is, will the $100 offered be enough to get unvaccinated people to city-run sites?

Just days after NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his $100 incentive plan, President Joe Biden is making a similar announcement.

The president said he will provide states federal funding to pay $100 for vaccinations.

Biden is also requiring 4 million federal workers to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

Meantime, one of NYC's best-known restaurateurs is now requiring vaccines for both diners and workers.

Danny Meyer runs the Union Square Hospitality Group.



His restaurants, which include Gramercy Tavern, are just beginning to recover from the pandemic.

Meyer announced all of his employees will have to be vaccinated by September 7, or they'll be out of work.

"When we know that we care deeply about hygiene in every other respect of our restaurants, and we know so much about the science of what's happening with the delta variant, especially for people who have not been vaccinated, why in the world would we just stand by and not take action right now?" Meyer said.

De Blasio is encouraging more private businesses to follow Meyer's lead.

Regarding mask policy, the mayor said the city will update its guidance on face masks for businesses on Monday.

MORE NEWS: Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
EMBED More News Videos

According to authorities, celebrity sommelier Caleb Ganzer was caught on camera lighting outdoor dining structures on fire, then casually walking down the street afterward.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthface maskhospitalrestaurantrestaurantsmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox
NYC mulls mask guidance as some restaurants mandate vaccines
NYC Homecoming Week outer borough concert lineups released
Broadway announces safety protocols for reopening
TOP STORIES
NWS to survey NJ damage after tornadoes touch down in PA
Man arrested in assault, robbery of 11-year-old girl in Queens
COVID Updates: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox
AccuWeather: From turbulent to tranquil
Vessel at Hudson Yards closed again after another suicide
Biden to allow federal eviction moratorium to expire tomorrow
Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens
Show More
Broadway announces safety protocols for reopening
Video: 14 hurt when bus slams into subway support pole
Inmates, cops work together in 'Puppies Behind Bars' program
Biden's new vaccine rules, bolstering security at the Capitol
Woman hospitalized after capturing marriage proposal
More TOP STORIES News