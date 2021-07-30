Coronavirus Update NYC: City offering $100 for first-time vaccinations starting today

The question is, will the $100 offered be enough to get unvaccinated people to city-run sites?
Just days after NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his $100 incentive plan, President Joe Biden is making a similar announcement.
The president said he will provide states federal funding to pay $100 for vaccinations.
Biden is also requiring 4 million federal workers to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.
Meantime, one of NYC's best-known restaurateurs is now requiring vaccines for both diners and workers.
Danny Meyer runs the Union Square Hospitality Group.
His restaurants, which include Gramercy Tavern, are just beginning to recover from the pandemic.
Meyer announced all of his employees will have to be vaccinated by September 7, or they'll be out of work.
"When we know that we care deeply about hygiene in every other respect of our restaurants, and we know so much about the science of what's happening with the delta variant, especially for people who have not been vaccinated, why in the world would we just stand by and not take action right now?" Meyer said.
De Blasio is encouraging more private businesses to follow Meyer's lead.
Regarding mask policy, the mayor said the city will update its guidance on face masks for businesses on Monday.
MORE NEWS: Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question