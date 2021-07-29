Celebrity NYC sommelier Caleb Ganzer charged with arson

Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A well-known sommelier at several New York City restaurants is behind bars and facing a long list of charges.

According to authorities, celebrity sommelier Caleb Ganzer was caught on camera lighting outdoor dining structures on fire, then casually walking down the street afterward.

Surveillance video captured the latest incident, at Prince Street Pizza just before 3 a.m. on July 13.

Police say in January Ganzer set fire to a dining shed outside Forsythia Restaurant on Stanton Street shortly before midnight.

He is also charged with starting a trash fire at the corner of Broome and Centre Streets in June.

Ganzer, 35, was named Food and Wine Magazine's Sommelier of the Year in 2017 and is part owner of a popular downtown wine bar.



All of the fires were set within blocks of Ganzer's own restaurant.

He is facing a list of charges that include criminal mischief, endangerment and arson.

Related topics:
new yorknew york citynypdcrimestoppersrestaurantarsoncaught on cameraarson investigationsurveillance video
