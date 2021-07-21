coronavirus new york city

Staten Island high school principal returns home after 40-day battle with COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC high school principal returns home after 40-day bout with COVID

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A high school principal on Staten Island is finally home from the hospital after a harrowing fight with COVID.

Principal Michael Cosentino, just 35 years old, left the hospital in a wheelchair and on oxygen.

He was cheered on by staff members, parents and students, who gathered there to surround him as he went home.

"Indescribable -- words fail me it just means the world to me that everyone came to rally around me," Cosentino said.

The principal of Saint Peter's Boys High School went into the hospital 40 days ago on June 12 and was moved to the ICU within four days. He stresses, but above all, he is grateful.

RELATED | 'Fair choice': NYC health workers must get vaccine or test weekly
EMBED More News Videos

While many have stepped up, the number of unvaccinated hospital workers remains a concern.



"I am grateful to God that I'm here, I'm grateful to the staff, it's unbelievable -- the nursing staff brought me back to life," he said.

Cosentino could not breathe on his own for weeks and was on a ventilator. Eyewitness News asked if the principal had been vaccinated.

"I don't believe so," said Dr. Keith Diaz. "Definitely one of the most severely ill patients we have seen."

One doctor made it extremely clear. People need to be vaccinated - it is literally lifesaving.

"Of course, this is a reminder about vaccination, that is the first thing to say," Chief of Cardiology Dr. Francesco Rotatori said.

He pointed out that his staff was attuned to every shifting and tiny detail in saving Cosentino's life.

"The combination of factors to make this happen - this walk out of the hospital happen - is just incredible," Rotatori said.

ALSO READ | Mask compliance falls in NYC subway stations as COVID infection rate rises
EMBED More News Videos

MTA officials have been watching the trend for the past several weeks. Fewer people are wearing face coverings in the New York City transit system.



What is next for Cosentino? Weeks of rest at home with his wife and four daughters, but first -- his eldest daughter's 9th birthday.

"Just being with my wife and kids -- to me that's all I cared about -- that's all I was thinking about just getting back and it's my daughter's birthday tomorrow," Cosentino said.

So much to celebrate.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citywest brightonstaten islandcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 varianthospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicstaten island newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalprincipal
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
'Fair choice': NYC health workers must get vaccine or test weekly
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for 4 out of 5 cases
Mask wearing falls in NYC subways as COVID rate rises
NYC health workers will be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly
TOP STORIES
Woman walking dog attacked in NYC park
Suspect arrested in 4-year-old boy hit by dirt bike in NYC
New Yorkers relocating to Florida in droves during pandemic
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Storms south of NYC
Some raise red flags over news of LaGuardia AirTrain
No NJ bear hunt in 2021 as key required policy expires
Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
Show More
80-year-old woman stabbed inside NJ home
Couple whose gender reveal sparked wildfire charged with manslaughter
'I'm gonna go in the ocean': Teen pilot recounts NJ bridge landing
NYC couple sues Peloton after 4-year-old pinned by treadmill
Mom in coma after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News