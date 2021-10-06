coronavirus new york city

1st nurse, health care workers in US to get COVID vaccine, get booster at LIJ Medical Center

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Nurse Sandra Lindsay gets COVID booster shot

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first three employees to have received the COVID vaccine in the U.S. have now received their booster shots.

Northwell Health made history on December 14, 2020, when LIJ Medical Center intensive care unit nurse, Sandra Lindsay, RN, became the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On that same day, she was joined by Lenox Hill Hospital's Yves Duroseau, MD, the first physician in America to hold this distinction, as well as North Shore University Hospital intensive care unit nurse Elyse Isopo, NP.

Now that the CDC has authorized the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shot to people ages 65 and up, along with people with pre-existing conditions and frontline workers, these employees wanted to get their third dose.

"So today signifies another chapter in the fight against this deadly virus, when I decided to take the vaccine in the first place I was committed to be a part of the solution and I'm still committed," Lindsay said.

She said that she's happy that she can be a positive example to people and encourage others to get the vaccine while debunking misinformation.

